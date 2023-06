Share · View all patches · Build 11459353 · Last edited 14 June 2023 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy

We're happy to announce the release of the Definitive Edition!

Patch notes

Added new epilogues.

Added guides for the achievements in the Community Tab.

Added Hints for the true ending.

Fixed minor story inconsistencies.

For those who own an original copy, will automatically receive an upgrade to this new version.