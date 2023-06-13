Update Notes for Jun 13th

- Before combat, there is a deployment phase that allows the player to deploy their heroes as desired. This allows players to fine tune their setup and not end up with a random one. It is not possible to deploy heroes directly next to enemies.
- New monsters added: Poison/Fire/Frost Hydra, a three headed monster that can do a lot of damage if you let it build up enough adrenaline.
- Continue spawning monsters in the endgame.
- Inform player when a building gets destroyed.
- Attunement spells don't count as being part of their magical schools, so cooldown reduction spells for a particular school can be used on other spells.
- Fixed a bug that prevents equipment on raiders to be not shown properly.
- Poison/frost/fire breathes of dragons/wyverns wrongly applied physical damage ontop of the elemental ones.
- Tone down Howl! shout and Strength enchantment from +25%+15%/level to +15%+10%/level.
- Show armor on physical resistance in worker sheets, correctly show bleeding resistance.
Infested Fortress update for 13 June 2023
