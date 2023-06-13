 Skip to content

Infested Fortress update for 13 June 2023

Update Notes for Jun 13th

Share · View all patches · Build 11459328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Before combat, there is a deployment phase that allows the player to deploy their heroes as desired. This allows players to fine tune their setup and not end up with a random one. It is not possible to deploy heroes directly next to enemies.
  • New monsters added: Poison/Fire/Frost Hydra, a three headed monster that can do a lot of damage if you let it build up enough adrenaline.
  • Continue spawning monsters in the endgame.
  • Inform player when a building gets destroyed.
  • Attunement spells don't count as being part of their magical schools, so cooldown reduction spells for a particular school can be used on other spells.
  • Fixed a bug that prevents equipment on raiders to be not shown properly.
  • Poison/frost/fire breathes of dragons/wyverns wrongly applied physical damage ontop of the elemental ones.
  • Tone down Howl! shout and Strength enchantment from +25%+15%/level to +15%+10%/level.
  • Show armor on physical resistance in worker sheets, correctly show bleeding resistance.

