Beat Saber update for 13 June 2023

Beat Saber v1.30.2 Update Released

Beat Saber v1.30.2 Update Released · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
One Saber fans rejoice! We added new One Saber levels for the songs 'Don't Stop Me Now' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (Queen Music Pack). But that's not all, check the full release notes. ⬇️

Release notes:

  • Added: Queen One Saber levels ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
  • Updated: Queen ‘One Vision’ cover art
  • Fixed: First person flying controller
  • Fixed: Offset settings in controllers settings tab are following the correct axis
  • Tweaked: Queen light shows and maps
  • Additional bug fixes

