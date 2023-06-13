Beat Saber v1.30.2 Update Released

One Saber fans rejoice! We added new One Saber levels for the songs 'Don't Stop Me Now' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (Queen Music Pack). But that's not all, check the full release notes. ⬇️
Release notes:
- Added: Queen One Saber levels ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
- Updated: Queen ‘One Vision’ cover art
- Fixed: First person flying controller
- Fixed: Offset settings in controllers settings tab are following the correct axis
- Tweaked: Queen light shows and maps
- Additional bug fixes
