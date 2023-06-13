- Ticket #1548 Colony ship missing from New Game fix
- Ticket #1549 Starbase scrap value fix
- Ticket #1543 QOL – Empire Menu filters for colonies, outposts, and colonies with empty build queues
- Ticket #1542 AI placing outposts in systems with enemy colonies fix
- Ticket #1541 Tutorial Empire menu Z order fix
- Ticket #1544 Housing filter in build queue for max population fix
- Ticket #1505 Food rounding and starvation event ticker fix
- Ticket #926 Additional fleet movement event ticker filtering
- Ticket #1550 Escape key in New Game menu starts new game fix
- Ticket #791 Refined galaxy star placement to fix distant rogue homeworlds
- Ticket #1557 QOL – Star shader optimization
- Ticket #955 Tactical ship formation control fixes
- Ticket #1280 Point defense weapon radius increased
- Ticket #1555 Stolen tech overriding best researched tech fix
Lord of Rigel update for 13 June 2023
Early Access 1 Patch 2023.14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
