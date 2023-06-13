 Skip to content

Project Drift update for 13 June 2023

Adjusted program of inertial drift & button drift. Easy to control.

Share · View all patches · Build 11459180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Carefully adjusted the program values of inertial drift and button drift, now the drifting and driving of the vehicle has become much easier than before, and your vehicle will no longer lose control and turn in circles easily.

In the inertial drift mode, the grip of straight-line driving will not be easily reduced to an unsafe level. After the speed is increased, drifting is easy to occur when turning, and it is much easier to save the car by hitting the opposite direction.

In button drifting, when the button is pressed to turn, drifting is easy to happen, after releasing the button, the skidding will stop quickly, and your vehicle will never turn in circles again.

We have always valued your gaming experience and will continue to improve this game in the future.

