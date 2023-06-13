Patch 0.223: Enhancing Balance and Fixing Key Bugs

Hello Cinderstone Adventurers,
We’re excited to roll out patch 0.223, which comes with important bug fixes and a series of skill balance adjustments to improve your gaming experience.
Bug Fixes:
- AGM tools: We have fixed the issue of AGM tools adding incorrect statistics, such as the amount of resources gathered and experience.
- Chapter 2-5: We have fixed the bugs present in Chapter 2-5 to provide a smoother story progression.
- Guild Vaults: Guild Vaults are now fixed and should be functioning correctly.
Price Adjustments:
- Skillbooks: We have adjusted the selling price of some skillbooks to ensure a balanced game economy.
Skill Balance Changes:
We have made numerous adjustments to the base and bonus values of damage, cast time, projectile speed, and more for various skills:
- Normal Attack (Warrior): Damage increase when leveling up has been added.
- Burning Stomp Skill: Cast time was incorrectly increasing with each level up; it is now correctly decreasing.
- Basic Mage Attack: Cast range was decreasing instead of increasing; this has been corrected.
Furthermore, several other skills have seen tweaks to their base and level up bonuses. These adjustments include:
- Ignis: Damage base value changed from 1.8 to 1.6. Damage bonus per level changed from 0.01 to 0.004. Projectile speed base value changed from 20 to 15.
- Hercolea: Bonus damage % bonus value per level changed from 0.1 to 0.005.
- Impetus: Damage base value changed from 1.5 to 1.1. Damage bonus per level value changed from 0.05 to 0.007.
- Bear Strength: Bonus Damage % bonus per level changed from 0.01 to 0.005. Bonus Damage % base value changed from 1.3 to 1.1.
- Ironskin: Bonus Damage % bonus per level changed from 0.01 to 0.005. Bonus Damage % base value changed from 1.3 to 1.1.
- Ground Smasher: Bonus per level damage changed from 0.02 to 0.005.
- Charge Strike: Damage bonus per level changed from 0.04 to 0.004.
- Knifeshot: Damage bonus per level changed from 0.01 to 0.008.
- Stun Shot: Damage bonus per level changed from 0.02 to 0.004.
- Swiftmove: Mana costs bonus per level changed from 0.2 to 0.02. Cast range bonus per level changed from 5 to 0.08.
- Arearumble: Mana costs bonus per level changed from 1 to 0.1. Damage base value changed from 2 to 1.3. Damage bonus per level changed from 0.02 to 0.005. Cast time base value changed from 2 to 3. Cooldown changed from 3 to 10. Cooldown bonus per level changed from 0 to -0.05.
Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Your input helps us balance and improve the game to make your Cinderstone adventures more enjoyable.
Happy adventuring!
Changed files in this update