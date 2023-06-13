Patch 0.223: Enhancing Balance and Fixing Key Bugs

Hello Cinderstone Adventurers,

We’re excited to roll out patch 0.223, which comes with important bug fixes and a series of skill balance adjustments to improve your gaming experience.

Bug Fixes:

AGM tools : We have fixed the issue of AGM tools adding incorrect statistics, such as the amount of resources gathered and experience.

: We have fixed the issue of AGM tools adding incorrect statistics, such as the amount of resources gathered and experience. Chapter 2-5 : We have fixed the bugs present in Chapter 2-5 to provide a smoother story progression.

: We have fixed the bugs present in Chapter 2-5 to provide a smoother story progression. Guild Vaults: Guild Vaults are now fixed and should be functioning correctly.

Price Adjustments:

Skillbooks: We have adjusted the selling price of some skillbooks to ensure a balanced game economy.

Skill Balance Changes:

We have made numerous adjustments to the base and bonus values of damage, cast time, projectile speed, and more for various skills:

Normal Attack (Warrior) : Damage increase when leveling up has been added.

: Damage increase when leveling up has been added. Burning Stomp Skill : Cast time was incorrectly increasing with each level up; it is now correctly decreasing.

: Cast time was incorrectly increasing with each level up; it is now correctly decreasing. Basic Mage Attack: Cast range was decreasing instead of increasing; this has been corrected.

Furthermore, several other skills have seen tweaks to their base and level up bonuses. These adjustments include:

Ignis : Damage base value changed from 1.8 to 1.6. Damage bonus per level changed from 0.01 to 0.004. Projectile speed base value changed from 20 to 15.

: Damage base value changed from 1.8 to 1.6. Damage bonus per level changed from 0.01 to 0.004. Projectile speed base value changed from 20 to 15. Hercolea : Bonus damage % bonus value per level changed from 0.1 to 0.005.

: Bonus damage % bonus value per level changed from 0.1 to 0.005. Impetus : Damage base value changed from 1.5 to 1.1. Damage bonus per level value changed from 0.05 to 0.007.

: Damage base value changed from 1.5 to 1.1. Damage bonus per level value changed from 0.05 to 0.007. Bear Strength : Bonus Damage % bonus per level changed from 0.01 to 0.005. Bonus Damage % base value changed from 1.3 to 1.1.

: Bonus Damage % bonus per level changed from 0.01 to 0.005. Bonus Damage % base value changed from 1.3 to 1.1. Ironskin : Bonus Damage % bonus per level changed from 0.01 to 0.005. Bonus Damage % base value changed from 1.3 to 1.1.

: Bonus Damage % bonus per level changed from 0.01 to 0.005. Bonus Damage % base value changed from 1.3 to 1.1. Ground Smasher : Bonus per level damage changed from 0.02 to 0.005.

: Bonus per level damage changed from 0.02 to 0.005. Charge Strike : Damage bonus per level changed from 0.04 to 0.004.

: Damage bonus per level changed from 0.04 to 0.004. Knifeshot : Damage bonus per level changed from 0.01 to 0.008.

: Damage bonus per level changed from 0.01 to 0.008. Stun Shot : Damage bonus per level changed from 0.02 to 0.004.

: Damage bonus per level changed from 0.02 to 0.004. Swiftmove : Mana costs bonus per level changed from 0.2 to 0.02. Cast range bonus per level changed from 5 to 0.08.

: Mana costs bonus per level changed from 0.2 to 0.02. Cast range bonus per level changed from 5 to 0.08. Arearumble: Mana costs bonus per level changed from 1 to 0.1. Damage base value changed from 2 to 1.3. Damage bonus per level changed from 0.02 to 0.005. Cast time base value changed from 2 to 3. Cooldown changed from 3 to 10. Cooldown bonus per level changed from 0 to -0.05.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Your input helps us balance and improve the game to make your Cinderstone adventures more enjoyable.

Happy adventuring!