Support for F1 23 is now available

F1 23
Hello racers! The new version of Sim Racing Telemetry is now available, and it adds support for F1 23!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2426210/Sim_Racing_Telemetry__F1_23/
F1 23 is supported on all the versions of SRT (desktop and mobile), for all the platforms supported by F1 23 (PC and consoles).
You can find configuration instructions for F1 23 on our website or pressing the Help button in the Recording screen.
In a few weeks we'll release a new update to enable the Racing Line feature for all the tracks of F1 23.
Quality Of Life improvements
As usual this release includes also minor changes to improve SRT:
Bug fixes:
- AC/ACC - Fixed incorrect gear number on new recordings (1st gear was reported as "2", etc.).
- Fixed the Please Wait dialog getting stuck when opening a corrupted recording.
- Fixed a few bugs causing the UI to freeze.
- Fixed the possibility of leaving the Recording Screen] unexpectedly during a recording, possibly resulting in a corrupted recording.
- Fixed undefined Theoretical Lap Time for some unexpected recordings.
- Fixed a possible White Screen of Death on macOS when opening the Recording Screen
Changed files in this update