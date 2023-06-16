Support for F1 23 is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 11459157 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 10:32:04 UTC by Wendy

F1 23

Hello racers! The new version of Sim Racing Telemetry is now available, and it adds support for F1 23!

Get the DLC now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2426210/Sim_Racing_Telemetry__F1_23/

F1 23 is supported on all the versions of SRT (desktop and mobile), for all the platforms supported by F1 23 (PC and consoles).

You can find configuration instructions for F1 23 on our website or pressing the Help button in the Recording screen.

In a few weeks we'll release a new update to enable the Racing Line feature for all the tracks of F1 23.

Quality Of Life improvements

As usual this release includes also minor changes to improve SRT:

Bug fixes: