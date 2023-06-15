Combat Mission: Red Thunder - Out Now



The wait is finally over, Combat Mission Red Thunder is now available on the Matrix Store and on Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2418000/Combat_Mission_Red_Thunder/

Red Thunder brings you to the Eastern Front where the forces of the Third Reich definitively, and decisively, lost all hope of victory. Command the full array of Soviet forces or those of the German Heer as the battles rage across thousands of square miles of territory. Find out first hand why the Soviet juggernaut could not be stopped.

You can also expand your gaming experience by purchasing the DLC: Fire and Rubble and Battle Pack 1, discounted at 15% off for a limited time.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2418011/Combat_Mission_Red_Thunder__Fire_and_Rubble/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2418010/Combat_Mission_Red_Thunder__Battle_Pack_1/

To celebrate the launch on Steam and Matrix Games, the bundle Combat Mission Red Thunder Complete Bundle will be discounted at 10% off for a limited time.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33023/Combat_Mission_Red_Thunder_Complete/

Anyone with a copy of the game purchased on Battlefront.com will also be able to redeem a Steam key HERE using their original game code. If you want to know how to do it, all details can be found here

Last but not least, all the Combat Mission series is discounted up to 40% right now.