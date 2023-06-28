 Skip to content

Cassette Beasts update for 28 June 2023

Out now - 1.2 “Catacombs” Update!

"Hello, everyone!

We have a super exciting content update for Cassette Beasts coming at you! In the free 1.2 “Catacombs” content update you get to delve deeper and discover a few treasures thought to be lost to the age of time:

A new hidden location, can you find the Abandoned Mine?
Eight new monsters to find:

  • 3 alternate remastered forms of existing monsters
  • 4 new monsters to discover in the world, including the metal-type spider beast Ferriclaw!
  • One secret unique monster
    10 new moves, including a new attack, several moves centered around new status effects, and 4 new passives

If your update didn’t start automatically, make sure you have version 1.2.0 to be able to play the new content.

Good luck and happy playing!

/ The team at Bytten Studio and Raw Fury
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37755710/a3fb3b149540b85b7b653fc5d8b96c0986403d25.png[/img]
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37755710/dd8631401c326141aa60e075f885ed1e496e3098.gif[/img]"

