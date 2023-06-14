The Riftbreaker World Expansion II Experimental Maintenance Update, June 14th

We have just released a patch for The Riftbreaker, aiming to address the most prevalent issues after the launch of World Expansion II. This update fixed a lot of crash bugs, so if you were affected by any, please check if your issue has been resolved.

The Riftbreaker World Expansion II Experimental Maintenance Update, June 13th, 2023. EXE: 779 DATA: 396 Changelog:

Fixes:

Fixed a crash that could occur when activating the Mining Drill.

Added a method that removes missing resources after disabling mods without crashing the game.

Fixed a crash that could happen when the terrain grid changed types during gameplay.

Fixed an issue that caused cultivator plants and crystals to leak memory.

Fixed an issue that caused the ParicleSystem to use 200MB of RAM unnecessarily.

Fixed an error that caused some textures not to unload, causing memory leaks.

Fixed an issue that caused the right-hand slot weapon to randomly stop working after interacting with buildings.

Added missing resources to the precache pool to prevent the game from stuttering on startup.

Fixed an error in one of the DLC2 outro videos.

Consumable buildings should no longer leave ruins behind.

Fixed errors connected with the Mining Elevator after activating it.

Fixed an issue that could cause trees to regrow several times in the same spot.

Fixed an error that caused player's weapons to sometimes appear in the [0, 0] point on the map.

Fixed cheat_finish_all_research. Now it finished 'all' research, not 'some' research.

We are continuously monitoring the Steam forums, our internal bug reporting tools, and all of the social channels that you reach out to us. Further improvements are on their way as we write this. We hope to return to our regular news posting schedule soon.

EXOR Studios