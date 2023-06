Share · View all patches · Build 11458596 · Last edited 13 June 2023 – 14:06:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Here's update 1.38, with some aesthetic improvements to all maps!

All maps now have an improved out of bounds scenery, making them look much more refined!

The map selector in the lobby now shows a 3D miniature version of the currently selected map

