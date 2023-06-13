Update 1.1.5 now available!

This update fixes a few bugs and adds some optimizations to improve the game even further.

As usual let us know if you encounter any other issues or have general feedback. While we don’t have any future plans with Elemental War 2 we will keep up support as needed.

If you have suggestions, check out the feedback thread in the Steam discussions or our Discord.

Changelog

Enhancements

mouse can be used now to skip dialogues and boss spawn sequences

improved readability of element damage on monsters

Fixes

fixed VSync setting not working anymore

fixed resolution sometimes not getting restored properly

fixed higher memory consumption ingame than necessary

fixed restoring status effects of towers not properly applying them so they could apply twice in the end

fixed summon elemental button hint not being displayed loading a savegame from a boss wave

fixed some monsters on maps with multiple path walking weird ways

fixed normal monsters getting elemental minimap marker sometimes

fixed minimap markers blinking at wrong spot for a frame

