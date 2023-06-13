Update 1.1.5 now available!

This update fixes a few bugs and adds some optimizations to improve the game even further.
As usual let us know if you encounter any other issues or have general feedback. While we don’t have any future plans with Elemental War 2 we will keep up support as needed.
If you have suggestions, check out the feedback thread in the Steam discussions or our Discord.
Changelog
Enhancements
- mouse can be used now to skip dialogues and boss spawn sequences
- improved readability of element damage on monsters
Fixes
- fixed VSync setting not working anymore
- fixed resolution sometimes not getting restored properly
- fixed higher memory consumption ingame than necessary
- fixed restoring status effects of towers not properly applying them so they could apply twice in the end
- fixed summon elemental button hint not being displayed loading a savegame from a boss wave
- fixed some monsters on maps with multiple path walking weird ways
- fixed normal monsters getting elemental minimap marker sometimes
- fixed minimap markers blinking at wrong spot for a frame
Changed files in this update