Swearing Update: V1.0.2

Changelist for v1.0.2:
~New Features~
-Implemented swearing SFX for dialogue
-Added 15 new player character portrait options
~Gameplay Changes~
-Adjusted NPC bark frequency
~Bug fixes~
-Fixed Jolly Roger store icon transparency
Changed files in this update