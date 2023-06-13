 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sunshine Shuffle update for 13 June 2023

Swearing Update: V1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11458508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist for v1.0.2:
~New Features~
-Implemented swearing SFX for dialogue
-Added 15 new player character portrait options

~Gameplay Changes~
-Adjusted NPC bark frequency

~Bug fixes~
-Fixed Jolly Roger store icon transparency

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1912421 Depot 1912421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link