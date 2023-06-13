 Skip to content

Chess Survivors update for 13 June 2023

0.10.1.1 Hot Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Small patch to fix some bugs with text translations.

  • Fixed translation for meteor showring warning
  • Added translation for freeze duration property
  • Added a space between value and property text

Changed files in this update

