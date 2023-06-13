0.10.1.1 Hot Fix

Small patch to fix some bugs with text translations.
- Fixed translation for meteor showring warning
- Added translation for freeze duration property
- Added a space between value and property text
Small patch to fix some bugs with text translations.
