OPREP - S.O.G. Update 1.3

UNIT: Savage Game Design
TO: Arma 3 Creator DLC Users
OPSUM: A review of the S.O.G. Prairie Fire 1.3 Update
EVALUATION
Hello Arma 3 players!
The team behind S.O.G. Prairie Fire is excited to be rolling out our third major update, with new vehicles, weapons, and factions to expand your Vietnam War experience.
The 1.3 update was released on June 13, 2023, and your game should update normally on Steam. Please remember, after large updates, to verify Arma 3 local file integrity in your Steam library.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1227700/Arma_3_Creator_DLC_SOG_Prairie_Fire/
Changed depots in content_test branch