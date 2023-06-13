 Skip to content

Arma 3 update for 13 June 2023

OPREP - S.O.G. Update 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11458288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
UNIT: Savage Game Design
TO: Arma 3 Creator DLC Users
OPSUM: A review of the S.O.G. Prairie Fire 1.3 Update

EVALUATION

Hello Arma 3 players!

The team behind S.O.G. Prairie Fire is excited to be rolling out our third major update, with new vehicles, weapons, and factions to expand your Vietnam War experience.

The 1.3 update was released on June 13, 2023, and your game should update normally on Steam. Please remember, after large updates, to verify Arma 3 local file integrity in your Steam library.

Full Report

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1227700/Arma_3_Creator_DLC_SOG_Prairie_Fire/

