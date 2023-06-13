OPREP - S.O.G. Update 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11458288 · Last edited 13 June 2023 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

UNIT: Savage Game Design

TO: Arma 3 Creator DLC Users

OPSUM: A review of the S.O.G. Prairie Fire 1.3 Update

EVALUATION

Hello Arma 3 players!

The team behind S.O.G. Prairie Fire is excited to be rolling out our third major update, with new vehicles, weapons, and factions to expand your Vietnam War experience.

The 1.3 update was released on June 13, 2023, and your game should update normally on Steam. Please remember, after large updates, to verify Arma 3 local file integrity in your Steam library.

Full Report

