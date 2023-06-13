V1.1.16 - 13.06.2023

Bugs & improvements:
- Fixed a bug where the “close city” reminder would be shown all the time during the tutorial.
- Fixed a small error message which could appear for no reason.
- Fixed a bug where a card would very slowly slide down to the player hand when picking multiple cards quickly.
- Fixed a bug where it was not possible to place special buildings like the “slum” with the gamepad.
- Fixed the line spacing in the breakdown panels.
- Fixed a bug where the new achievement would be unlocked if another achievement was already earned (and vice versa).
- Improved some gamepad vs keyboard detection.
- Added shortcuts to go from one city to the next.
- Fixed a bug where it was not possible to build a city mine with the gamepad.
- Fixed unique space projects being proposed multiple times.
- Fixed a bug where the game proposes enough cards in lengthy games.
- A few other small improvements and fixes.
Balance changes:
- Slightly increased the proposal frequency of robots and planet-expansion projects.
Changed files in this update