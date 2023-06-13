 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terraformers update for 13 June 2023

V1.1.16 - 13.06.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11458258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugs & improvements:
  • Fixed a bug where the “close city” reminder would be shown all the time during the tutorial.
  • Fixed a small error message which could appear for no reason.
  • Fixed a bug where a card would very slowly slide down to the player hand when picking multiple cards quickly.
  • Fixed a bug where it was not possible to place special buildings like the “slum” with the gamepad.
  • Fixed the line spacing in the breakdown panels.
  • Fixed a bug where the new achievement would be unlocked if another achievement was already earned (and vice versa).
  • Improved some gamepad vs keyboard detection.
  • Added shortcuts to go from one city to the next.
  • Fixed a bug where it was not possible to build a city mine with the gamepad.
  • Fixed unique space projects being proposed multiple times.
  • Fixed a bug where the game proposes enough cards in lengthy games.
  • A few other small improvements and fixes.
Balance changes:
  • Slightly increased the proposal frequency of robots and planet-expansion projects.

Changed files in this update

Terraformers Win Depot 1244801
  • Loading history…
Terraformers Mac Depot 1244802
  • Loading history…
Terraformers Linux Depot 1244803
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link