Bug fixes (2023-06-13)

Greetings soldier!

We have have now fixed all known bugs in the game. If you find any more bugs we would greatly appreciate it if you report them here.

Please write to us or send a screenshot.

If you want to read more about the game's purpose and our development plans, you can visit our website below. We have big plans to continue developing the game, and we are always welcome to criticism and suggestions.

Read more: https://grandministudios.com/

GrandMini Studios wishes you good luck on the battlefield when you fight for the glory of Svea Rike!

