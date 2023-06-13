 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Great Battles of Karl XII update for 13 June 2023

Bug fixes (2023-06-13)

Share · View all patches · Build 11458214 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings soldier!

We have have now fixed all known bugs in the game. If you find any more bugs we would greatly appreciate it if you report them here.

Please write to us or send a screenshot.

If you want to read more about the game's purpose and our development plans, you can visit our website below. We have big plans to continue developing the game, and we are always welcome to criticism and suggestions.

Read more: https://grandministudios.com/

GrandMini Studios wishes you good luck on the battlefield when you fight for the glory of Svea Rike!

●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬❈GMS❈▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●

[ Subscribe](www.youtube.com/channel/UC2X1m6uDRoaofdhz-9Zws8A?sub_confirmation=1)
▬▬▬▬▬

Changed files in this update

Great Battles of Karl XII depå Depot 1548281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link