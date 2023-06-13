Carrom Slam! Out Now!

We're so excited the day is here! We've been detail-oriented in our lead-up to this release, and our game is now even better. That's right, we've included more carrom in the carrom we already promised we'd provide you! Wow.

We mentioned it in our release date announcement post, but we're excited to continue developing the game further. Not just bugs and quality-of-life fixes but actual feature-packed updates! I'll get right to working on these new features as soon as I'm done having to write this fine piece of reading material. You can expect to get regular updates about the progress of the game in about the same place you found this one.

Enough about how much we do for you. As indie developers, we rely on the community to help spread the word about and further refine our product. You can do the first by just yelling the title of our game "Carrom Slam!" until one of your neighbors snaps and looks it up out of curiosity, reviewing the game on our Steam page, or even by sharing it with your friends. As for the product refinement, we would gladly welcome you to our discord to share your feedback, suggestions, and any bugs you find. You'll also find others looking to play a game of carrom too. Carrom Slam! Official Discord

Hope to see you in a game of Carrom Slam! :)

neonchickens