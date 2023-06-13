Update, Version 20230613

English

[Item]If you use "Empty Glass Bottles" in front of a water body, you can now have the option to collect water. (It's likely only useful if you are in an area without other water sources. )

[Item]What kind of water you can get is depending on the water body. For example, in the Sanctuary Cave, the water is clean. However, in most other areas, you can only dirty water instead.

[Item]Added a new type of water: Seawater. (It can also be used in alchemy and cooking.)

[Cooking]You can now make salt from seawater by using a cooking device that can heat.

[Oasis Teahouse]Captain Hook now sells Seawater at a high price.

简体中文

【物品】现在当你面对一片水体的时候使用【空玻璃瓶】可以出现新的收集水的选项。（一般来说这个功能只在严重缺水的地方有较大用处。）

【物品】能够获取的水的种类取决于水体本身的性质。举例：庇护洞穴中的水是干净的。而在大部分情况下，你获得的都是脏水。

【物品】加入了新的水的种类：海水。（可以用于炼金和料理。）

【料理】你现在可以在一个可以加热的料理设备上用海水制作盐。

【绿洲茶馆】虎克船长现在会用很高的价格贩卖海水。

