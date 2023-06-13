 Skip to content

山门与幻境 update for 13 June 2023

June 13 V0.3.7 update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11458119

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【Bug Fix 】

  1. Fixed the problem that the double cultivation state does not end when the disciple dies or is expelled during the double cultivation process

  2. Fixed the problem of not being removed from the relationship of the master after the disciple's death or expulsion

  3. Fixed the problem that the Fairy Tower boss killing task would be later than the boss refresh, causing the task to be unable to complete

  4. Fixed an issue where the kiosk would be affected by social bonus decorations

Because it takes more time to fix issues that crash when changing equipment or releasing rules in pause, it is currently recommended not to suspend changing equipment or releasing rules in combat

