June 13 V0.3.7 update announcement

【Bug Fix 】
-
Fixed the problem that the double cultivation state does not end when the disciple dies or is expelled during the double cultivation process
-
Fixed the problem of not being removed from the relationship of the master after the disciple's death or expulsion
-
Fixed the problem that the Fairy Tower boss killing task would be later than the boss refresh, causing the task to be unable to complete
-
Fixed an issue where the kiosk would be affected by social bonus decorations
Because it takes more time to fix issues that crash when changing equipment or releasing rules in pause, it is currently recommended not to suspend changing equipment or releasing rules in combat
Changed files in this update