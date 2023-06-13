 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Visualis Dynamics update for 13 June 2023

RC5

Share · View all patches · Build 11458111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small GUI Updates

  • use AppData Local path for user files if needed
  • highlight some out of range values in red
  • add direct link on graph to re-select object
  • handle Pause key

Physics Engine Updates

  • add wind on triangles support*
  • add wind on segments support*
  • update structures window with plane/sheet
  • add flag in wind demo scene

Add Meshes Support

  • loading ASE model*
  • add meshes LOD
  • add Asteroid.ase model example
  • add asteroid tidal demo scene

*these features are still in development and may be updated in future releases.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1897571 Depot 1897571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link