Small GUI Updates
- use AppData Local path for user files if needed
- highlight some out of range values in red
- add direct link on graph to re-select object
- handle Pause key
Physics Engine Updates
- add wind on triangles support*
- add wind on segments support*
- update structures window with plane/sheet
- add flag in wind demo scene
Add Meshes Support
- loading ASE model*
- add meshes LOD
- add Asteroid.ase model example
- add asteroid tidal demo scene
*these features are still in development and may be updated in future releases.
Changed files in this update