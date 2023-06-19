 Skip to content

California Games update for 19 June 2023

Update 19th June 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11458097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new versions of the game, originally published on:

  • Commodore 64
  • Atari 2600
  • Atari Lynx
  • Nintendo Entertainment System
  • Sega Master System
  • Sega Genesis/Mega Drive

Changed files in this update

California Games Content Depot 1399481
