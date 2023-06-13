 Skip to content

WorldBox - God Simulator update for 13 June 2023

0.22.7 - Memorybox coldfixes

Build 11458086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed: boats are destroyed when you move them over ground using magnet tool
  • fixed: sometimes some houses turn into abandoned buildings instead of ruins after loading an older save
  • fixed: power bar time not updating right away after loading game
  • fixed: bonuses from clan levels were not applied correctly after loading save
  • fixed: soft crash when trying to load a save that had items from mods
  • some translations have been updated

