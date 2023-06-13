- fixed: boats are destroyed when you move them over ground using magnet tool
- fixed: sometimes some houses turn into abandoned buildings instead of ruins after loading an older save
- fixed: power bar time not updating right away after loading game
- fixed: bonuses from clan levels were not applied correctly after loading save
- fixed: soft crash when trying to load a save that had items from mods
- some translations have been updated
WorldBox - God Simulator update for 13 June 2023
0.22.7 - Memorybox coldfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
