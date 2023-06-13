The first weeks of Early Access - donation announcements coming soon!

Welcome to the front, soldier! Collect your boots from the quartermaster and charge your drone, we’re going hunting.



We’re so proud to see all of you lining up to join the ranks and make special deliveries to the occupation forces. We appreciate your patience in Early Access as we iron out our bugs and add new features to the game. Early access is a way to release a game before it’s completely finished. This lets us collect feedback and bug reports from our players in order to improve the game before full release, so you might find a few things which still need fixing.

We’re far from finished yet - Early Access is where we need the support of our community most - the whole process is about continuing the development of Death From Above hand-in-hand with the community, creating something truly special. Tactical sausage delivery is only the beginning.

There are lots of ways you can be a part of that community: spread the word to friends, offer feedback to us directly, follow us on our socials or join our Discord. In fact, one of the easiest ways you can help us to improve the game is by writing a short Steam review - every review helps us to improve the game and fend off the Vatnik bots and review bombers we’ve been expecting all along.

Currently, we have over 130 of those reviews, with an amazing 99% positive rate. Because of this remarkable support, we’ve been able to establish a beachhead on Steam which will hopefully push us through the barbed wire of the algorithm and get the message to more people, ultimately increasing the donations for our charity partners (stay tuned for first news regarding that very soon!).

To make this next push, we need your help. The counter-offensive has begun, so to paraphrase Nirvana, load up your drones and bring your friends! We’ve got plans for DFA. We hope you’ll be part of them.