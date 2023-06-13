- Added 10 variations of "Shards" board cut, since players reported, that single one feels repetitive. Just to note, these cuts still uses the same hexagonal kites grid - not GM1/GM2 style pieces, yet
- Added alternative condition for getting "Mastery" achievement. From now on, you can also get it for completing all puzzles in "Classic" play mode (regardless of board cut). For those, who already qualified - just get into the game to count.
- Puzzle black hints now can be quickly toggled using button in the gameplay screen
- Fixed an issue when player's "profile.save" file was being corrupted in some situations
Glass Masquerade 3: Honeylines update for 13 June 2023
Patch 1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
