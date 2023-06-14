The Remixed Update is Here, Heroes!

Hey there, Action Heroes!
We are excited to announce that this update introduces several exciting features we know you all have been passionately waiting for: Modding and language support!
Pistol Mix Launch
The Pistol Mix tool is now officially live for our community of modders! Plus, Steam heroes can now access their downloaded Remixed content with the in-game Remixes tab. We want to give a huge shoutout to our modding community for going above and beyond with our open beta and providing so much amazing feedback! Be sure to swing by our Mod.io page to get a run down of how to assemble your own Pistol Mix Scene or to download any of the wonderful action-packed Remixes our community has created.
Localization
That’s not all! Our team is excited to announce that we have rolled out a localization update for Pistol Whip. Heroes can now enjoy the Pistolverse experience in French, German, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian-Portuguese, Japanese, and Korean.
Have any questions? Be sure to swing by our Player Guide, or reach out to our team directly here.
There is all of this and more on the horizon, and we can’t wait to share it with you.
Love,
Cloudhead Games
Pistol Whip “Remixed” Update Changelog
- Added 'Remixes' Tab
- Added integration for user-generated content (Scene Remixes) from Mod.io to display in “Remixes” menu (Quest/Rift and PCVR only)
- Added localized in-game text to menus, including subtitles for both cinematic campaigns (French, German, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian-Portuguese, Japanese, and Korean)
- Minor UI Improvements
- General bug fixes and performance improvements
