The Remixed Update is Here, Heroes!

Hey there, Action Heroes!

We are excited to announce that this update introduces several exciting features we know you all have been passionately waiting for: Modding and language support!

Pistol Mix Launch

The Pistol Mix tool is now officially live for our community of modders! Plus, Steam heroes can now access their downloaded Remixed content with the in-game Remixes tab. We want to give a huge shoutout to our modding community for going above and beyond with our open beta and providing so much amazing feedback! Be sure to swing by our Mod.io page to get a run down of how to assemble your own Pistol Mix Scene or to download any of the wonderful action-packed Remixes our community has created.

Localization

That’s not all! Our team is excited to announce that we have rolled out a localization update for Pistol Whip. Heroes can now enjoy the Pistolverse experience in French, German, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian-Portuguese, Japanese, and Korean.

Have any questions? Be sure to swing by our Player Guide, or reach out to our team directly here.

There is all of this and more on the horizon, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Love,

Cloudhead Games