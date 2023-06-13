- Added option to draw the backs of cells on the board. It is sometimes possible for the camera to be 'inside' the board, effectively looking out. Therefore you might see nothing, however with this option on you'll see the reverse of the cells. Note that this will probably reduce performance.
- Improved the performance of trying to place large numbers of words onto large boards. Previously it would top out at about 1000 words in 30seconds (depending on system performance), now it should manage 5 times as many words in that time - however I don't encourage trying to play the game with 5000 words...
Wordsearch Attack update for 13 June 2023
Changes for large boards
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2432251 Depot 2432251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update