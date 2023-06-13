Controller issue fixed.
Map music resumes after the "Meanwhile..." message, instead of when the message appears.
Text fixes.
Heartwood Heroes update for 13 June 2023
PATCH 7 -- 2023-06-13
Controller issue fixed.
