Heartwood Heroes update for 13 June 2023

PATCH 7 -- 2023-06-13

PATCH 7 -- 2023-06-13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controller issue fixed.
Map music resumes after the "Meanwhile..." message, instead of when the message appears.
Text fixes.

