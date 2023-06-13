 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 13 June 2023

Game Update | 0.23.06.13.02

Share · View all patches · Build 11457308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Updated lures effectively as some fish didn't attack lures as they should.
  • Fixed issues with fish experience point not being added properly.
  • Removed [SPACE] on the loading screen, which required entering the map.

Changed files in this update

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 Depot 1136381
  • Loading history…
