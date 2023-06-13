Game Update | 0.23.06.13.02

Changelog:
- Updated lures effectively as some fish didn't attack lures as they should.
- Fixed issues with fish experience point not being added properly.
- Removed [SPACE] on the loading screen, which required entering the map.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update