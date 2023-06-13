A quick patch as the player position was jumping when entering the level select from the sky on Windows. I've tightened this transition up a bit so it's a bit more seamless, with the coin spin no longer changing position on the scene change either.
Lion Quest update for 13 June 2023
Lion Quest 1.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
