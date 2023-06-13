- Fixed a game saving bug that caused z-level enemies to never attack. (the fix will only take effect in newly started games)
- Fixed warriors' berserker spell, which should now only be cast at low health.
KeeperRL update for 13 June 2023
Alpha 36 hotfix 13
