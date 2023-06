Mac OS users have been suffering from a rendering issue in the citadel area, caused by an OpenGL shader bug. Patch 1.0.5 is fixing this, along with a few other tweaks.

Fixed stonebarracks OpenGL render bug

Added small minimum time for trying raise on button press to make hold action more clear

Fixed 'Power Elixir' and 'Race for the Relic' quests getting stuck at times

Fixed sound engine issues

Fixed Draugr Sword icon overflow

Added missing effect gfx