Share · View all patches · Build 11456621 · Last edited 13 June 2023 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

There will be no scheduled maintenance for UNDECEMBER on Jun. 15 (Thu).

If there are any changes, we will inform you through a separate notice.

Please see the details below to avoid any inconvenience.

✅ Maintenance Schedule

There will be no scheduled maintenance on Jun. 15 (Thu).

✅ Information on Current Events

We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.