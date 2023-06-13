Greetings, Rune Hunters.
There will be no scheduled maintenance for UNDECEMBER on Jun. 15 (Thu).
If there are any changes, we will inform you through a separate notice.
Please see the details below to avoid any inconvenience.
✅ Maintenance Schedule
- There will be no scheduled maintenance on Jun. 15 (Thu).
✅ Information on Current Events
- Special Growth Support Event [Link to Event Notice]
- UNDECEMBER x Twitch Drops Event [Link to Event Notice]
We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.
Thank you.
