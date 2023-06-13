Our Mountain 1.6 has arrived!



Hello everyone! I hope you're all having a wonderful day. We have received valuable feedback and believe it's the perfect time to enhance our game. We've been working on the 1.6 update and I'm happy to say that it's now ready!



We have made several changes and additions to enhance the scenery, including incorporating new elements. Furthermore, we have improved the graphics to give the game a more stylized look that aligns perfectly with the overall scenery.



We've included a side story that you can access by exploring and inspecting objects in the scene. This story will help you better understand the main storyline. To improve understanding and enhance your engagement with the story, we have also added a memo system. It's a collection of all the notes you found in the game, allowing you to read them whenever you want through the memo menu. This will help you better connect with the story.

Other changes: