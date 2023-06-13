 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 13 June 2023

Maintenance UI Patch & Backend Upgrade Announcement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch adds some (normally hidden) UI that we can use during maintenance periods to let you folks know what is happening.

We will be testing this in the upgrade we will be performing on the backend this Thursday. We are pretty stoked about this as it will give us more stability, far more insight into our systems, and new ways to scale.

You can find the maintenance time in your timezone at this link

Nothing else exciting in this release, but the next one should be fun!

Ciao

BUILD-ID: 11456314 Download Size: 31.5 MB

