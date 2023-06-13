Patch 0.8.5.1 - Two little fixes!

Noticed some thing myself:
- When giving a strict move order, specific targets didn't reset, so I fixed that.
- One achievement-check was faulty, so that has been fixed too! =)
Best wishes//Mattias
