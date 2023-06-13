 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grim Realms update for 13 June 2023

Patch 0.8.5.1 - Two little fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 11456267 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Noticed some thing myself:

  • When giving a strict move order, specific targets didn't reset, so I fixed that.
  • One achievement-check was faulty, so that has been fixed too! =)

Best wishes//Mattias

Changed files in this update

Grim Nights 2 Content Depot 1522281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link