Slay to Muse, Depeche Mode, and More Now With The Essential Hits Pack!

Hellsingers!

The Essential Hits Pack powerslides out of the hells to deliver an 8-song package of pure bangers.

Arm yourself and charge, strut, skip, or slide straight at the Red Judge herself to the beat of Gorillaz, Muse, Depeche Mode, Disturbed, Galantis, Paramore, and DVBBS & Borgeous.

Feast your eyes on our launch trailer, dear demons, then peruse the full song-list at your leisure:

Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc

Muse - Uprising

Icona Pop - I Love It (feat. Charli XCX)

DVBBS & Borgeous - Tsunami

Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus

Disturbed - Down With the Sickness

Galantis - Runaway (U & I)

Paramore - Misery Business

We’re incredibly excited to bring all these new voices to Metal: Hellsinger, and we hope you’ll all either find something you know and love or discover something new.

Please keep in mind that due to the songs being licensed and not original, we do not have the same freedoms. What that means is, firstly, music from the Essential Hits pack are not except from DMCA strikes, so be careful when streaming!

Secondly, the Song Layering feature is turned off on these songs, since this feature would require significant edits to the music itself.

We’ve also just pushed out a free update today, bringing bug fixes, balancing, and the addition of Nvidia Reflex. This new feature can be switched on in the options if you have a card that supports it, and aims to reduce latency. The full patch notes are available below.

With this update, we’re also wiping the slate clean on the leaderboard. It’s time to show who is the leanest, meanest demon-slaying badass out there.

Nvidia Reflex

Added Nvidia Reflex! You can enable this on PC if you have an Nvidia GPU.

It will skip frames in favor of optimized rendering delay.

New DLC pack! "Essential Hits Pack"

For the first time you can now explore Hell together with your favorite licensed song!

These are chosen from Song Selector as the other tracks and can be played at any level of your choice, including Boss encounters! Which song will bring you to the top of the leaderboard?

Note for streamers: Contrary to the original songs in the game, the songs included with this pack are not DMCA-friendly and may trigger content warnings when streaming the game!

Bug fixes

Fixed a Codex issue where the Vulcan and Hellcrow weapons were showing up as locked and could not be unlocked.

Any character skins equipped are now visible in the Main menu when starting the game. Previously, you had to visit the loadout at least once for it to appear in the Main menu.

Other changes

The leaderboards have been reset for this new update. Go forth and slay your way up to the top, Hellsinger.

