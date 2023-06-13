(Ver. 2.02.05) Game balance adjustment, addition of progression assist display

👻 Hello everyone! 🎃

This is our first update in 6 months.

We have reworked the game balance and greatly eased the need for a large amount of coins for no reason.

We also adjusted the balance regarding achievements.

Also, the in-game store is now highlighted under certain conditions.

It is now easier to notice items required for additional content and some endings, reducing the element of confusion.

So, please continue to enjoy the mysterious stay home!

🌱The newest addition to the series [No Ghost in Sky Elevator] is also now on sale!

We are also planning to produce a third installment in 2024.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2412050/_/