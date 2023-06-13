 Skip to content

No Ghost in Stay Home update for 13 June 2023

(Ver. 2.02.05) Game balance adjustment, addition of progression assist display

View all patches · Build 11456179

Patchnotes via Steam Community

👻 Hello everyone! 🎃
This is our first update in 6 months.

We have reworked the game balance and greatly eased the need for a large amount of coins for no reason.
We also adjusted the balance regarding achievements.

Also, the in-game store is now highlighted under certain conditions.
It is now easier to notice items required for additional content and some endings, reducing the element of confusion.

So, please continue to enjoy the mysterious stay home!

🌱The newest addition to the series [No Ghost in Sky Elevator] is also now on sale!
We are also planning to produce a third installment in 2024.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2412050/_/

Changed files in this update

