Smushi Come Home update for 13 June 2023

Patch 1.0.5 fixes some visual and collision bugs

Patch 1.0.5 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! :) We just published another patch that includes a few small fixes that you reported! We'll continue working on other issues or suggestions you had and will update frequently over the next couple of days!

This is what changed in this patch:

  • Fixed the out of bounds clipping detection in second level
  • patched softlock spot in one of the caves, the strawberry npc and dynamite
  • fixed mycology journal under water in home level
  • fixed an issue with crafting skins

And always remember, if you encounter any bugs, don't hesitate to report them, we will definitely try to fix everything right away or might even be able to offer a workaround solution for your specific issue! :)

Keep on enjoying the game,
your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion

