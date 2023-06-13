 Skip to content

Balatro Playtest update for 13 June 2023

Update 0.8.5

Update 0.8.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bigger update today - mostly some quality of life changes and one massive rework to the game tutorial. More bugfixes and balance changes on my plate next

Changes:
-Added new button to buy AND use certain Tarot cards and planet cards directly from the shop
-Added tooltip for all conversion tarot cards to show the enhancement effect
-Brand new tutorial in game
-Nerfed Stone Joker to +10 chips from +50
-Buffed Glass cards, now +5 mult instead of +2

Bugfixes:
-Fixed bug where having 16 enhanced cards was not unlocking joker
-Fixed bug where playing all your heart cards was not unlocking joker
-Fixed bug where discovering 25 blinds was not unlocking vouchers

