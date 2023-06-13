FREE DLC - 'Karak Azgaraz' out now! Patch 5.0.0

[previewyoutube=lxIJU7op9Dk;full] ]

Karak Azgaraz - Free DLC

Three remastered levels to explore - Revisit Khazid Kro in three fan-favorite adventure maps, newly remastered specifically for Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

- Revisit Khazid Kro in three fan-favorite adventure maps, newly remastered specifically for Warhammer: Vermintide 2. New Okri’s Challenges & rewards - Challenge yourself with new Okri’s Challenges and show your accomplishments with new Keep paintings and animated portrait frames.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2445960/Warhammer_Vermintide_2__Karak_Azgaraz/

Helms of the Valorous - Available Now in Lohner's Emporium



Equip your heroes in the adornments styled only for the most brave and valiant of adventurers. The Helms of the Valorous collection contains 5 premium cosmetics - one hat each for Bardin Goreksson’s Ironbreaker career, Kerillian’s Shade career, Markus Kruber’s Huntsman career, Sienna Fuegonasus’ Battle Wizard career, and Victor Saltzpyre’s Bounty Hunter career.

The Lost Helm of Karak-Hirn - Ironbreaker Hat: I don't know. Can't put a thing down for five minutes without someone stealing it and putting it up for sale…

I don't know. Can't put a thing down for five minutes without someone stealing it and putting it up for sale… Gladiatorial Gaze - Shade Hat: There's no mistaking the gilded mask of one who pledges themselves to Eldrazor, the Lord of Blades.

There's no mistaking the gilded mask of one who pledges themselves to Eldrazor, the Lord of Blades. Sneaker’s Helm - Huntsman Hat: Some hunters believe that adopting a fox as their totem makes them sneakier. It certainly makes them look distinctive when seen.

Some hunters believe that adopting a fox as their totem makes them sneakier. It certainly makes them look distinctive when seen. Tri-Skull Crown - Battle Wizard Hat: A Bright Wizard seldom has a shortage of skulls close to hand, although most will need wiping clean first.

A Bright Wizard seldom has a shortage of skulls close to hand, although most will need wiping clean first. Tax Collector’s Cap - Bounty Hunter Hat: Always have a dagger close to hand. You never know when someone's going to seek a rebate.

Patch 5.0.0

Features, Tweaks and Fixes

Added a new setting, Weapon Trail VFX, to control what first-person weapon visual effects are shown on melee weapon attacks. It has 3 levels: Normal, Disabled for criticals, Off for all effects. Currently the Feeble Mace, Dressad's Roaster, Cruciform Firebox & The Brass Flail are not effected by this setting, which will be corrected in the next update.

The game window icon will now flash in the taskbar if it is not in focus when a level starts (start of the intro cutscene).

The scoreboard now shows the completed level and difficulty.

Fixed Witch Hunter Captain Saltzpyre's "Heretic Sighted" talent refreshing when tag duration ends and triggering on tagging downed allies.

The Heroic Masquerade Collection bundle should now correctly include Sienna's Thyrus Gormann collection.

Fixed an issue where quest objective markers weren't updating for clients in the brewing area of Tower of Treachery.

Fixed some cases where bosses could slide about.

Fixed two missing dialogue sound events for Kruber (subtitles were showing but no sound).

Fixed a rare issue where the same weapon skin would show up multiple times in a player's inventory.

Fixed a bug where two characters could say that they hear a ratling gunner at the same time.

Fixed a crash from firing Waywatcher or Pyromancer ability after aiming it while all nearby enemies die with ragdolls turned off.

Fixed a Twitch mode crash that could happen when connected to a channel with a high amount of chat activity.

Fixed a crash that would occur if you force closed the game on PC while playing a video.

Damage dealt by Adept's ability 'Fire Walk' and Unchained's ability 'Living Bomb' now count towards end of round statistics.

Fixed various localisation issues.

Fixed various miscellaneous crashes.

The Captains Series is an coaching event designed to help people try out modded and higher difficulties, help them grow by being paired with a coach from their region, welcome them to the modded community, and introduce them to the various Onslaught Series events and formats. How exactly it works, you can find in the official Onslaught Series discord under #announcements.

The signup period is open from now until June 26th. You can sign up alone or with your friends and you will be paired with a coach available in your timezone. The coaching period runs from June 30th–July 14th.

How to sign up

Signups are open now on the Onslaught Series discord in the #signups channel where you can find an exemplary format for how to join. Be aware, that there are only a limited amount of spots, so it's first come, first served!