Adventures of DaKoo the Dragon update for 14 June 2023

Adventures of DaKoo the Dragon Changes and Fixes For Update #2

This is the second update for Adventures of DaKoo the Dragon. These changes should minimize accidental deaths and add more balance to the game. Almost a third of the special and gravity based levels have undergone some changes or have been completely redesigned, some even have new metrics for moving through the level.

Below is a list of changes...

  • Moved most of the gas from inside layouts to cut down on accidental deaths.
  • Redesigned Special Levels( mid-vortex levels ) 11, 12, 13, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 32, 33, 36.
  • Redesigned Gravity Based Levels( vortex levels ) 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 34, 36, 37.
  • Changed Teddysprings behavior in the Gravity based side of the game.
  • Fixed shield not blocking explosions from Clockbombs or Torpedoes.

As always I'm grateful for your feedback, you can find me on

Twitter

Youtube

Click here for the Steam Store Page

Click here for Info, Forums and Presskit on IndieDB

Discord Link is on Twitter for those that are interested!

Kind Regards,
Clayton

