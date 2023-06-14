Adventures of DaKoo the Dragon Changes and Fixes For Update #2

This is the second update for Adventures of DaKoo the Dragon. These changes should minimize accidental deaths and add more balance to the game. Almost a third of the special and gravity based levels have undergone some changes or have been completely redesigned, some even have new metrics for moving through the level.

Below is a list of changes...

Moved most of the gas from inside layouts to cut down on accidental deaths.

Redesigned Special Levels( mid-vortex levels ) 11, 12, 13, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 32, 33, 36.

Redesigned Gravity Based Levels( vortex levels ) 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 34, 36, 37.

Changed Teddysprings behavior in the Gravity based side of the game.

Fixed shield not blocking explosions from Clockbombs or Torpedoes.

