Luck be a Landlord update for 13 June 2023

v1.0.38

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where there was a memory leak under some circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where the apartment floor modifier text had its icons offset incorrectly if the font was set to anything but the default setting
  • Fixed a bug where the dedication text had its icons scaled incorrectly if the font was set to anything but the default setting
  • Fixed a bug where the Spin button text was misaligned if the font was set to anything but the default setting
  • Fixed a few typos in the Turkish localization

