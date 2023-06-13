The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Fixed a bug where there was a memory leak under some circumstances
- Fixed a bug where the apartment floor modifier text had its icons offset incorrectly if the font was set to anything but the default setting
- Fixed a bug where the dedication text had its icons scaled incorrectly if the font was set to anything but the default setting
- Fixed a bug where the Spin button text was misaligned if the font was set to anything but the default setting
- Fixed a few typos in the Turkish localization
Changed files in this update