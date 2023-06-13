RaceRoom has been updated - HOTFIX

Update details:
Client version = 0.9.4.77
Client BuildID = 11455792
Changelog:
- BMW M4 GT3 - Fixed the low fuel consumption that was making this car stand out in the GT3 class.
- Controllers profiles now have an increased default minimum force to 5% for all wheels under 3 Nm output.
- Group C - Physics update for them to make use of the new underbody and diffuser physics calculations, improved differential settings as well as default car setups. Longer final drive ratio for Nuerburgring Fast Chicane.
- Monza - Added mountains in the North area, updated vegetation, new bollards at exit road and pit entrance, various fixes.
- Sonoma - Added more white lines to rearview mirrors
