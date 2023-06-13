 Skip to content

Avia Corporation update for 13 June 2023

Update 1.0.14

Update 1.0.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Use digits from 1 to 7 to fast access to the top panels. Press the same digit to close it. Use F1, F2, F3 to change the speed of the game and use the Space button for pause of the game
And other

