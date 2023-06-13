 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 13 June 2023

New Playable Character Skins

Build 11455760

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build adds two new player character skins, both female. There will now be a unique ability of playing female characters: you can earn XP 50% faster! However at the same time, you will suffer more damage when contracted Tunguska Syndrome, and you will be more affected by Visitation events.

Changed files in this update

Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
  • Loading history…
