Warlordocracy Early Access v6.1

Added mobile health condition and one status effect to tooltips (see screenshot below). Also fixed a bunch of little bugs like disease increasing your max health instead of decreasing it (don't know how that slipped by me). Also added a ton of new objects and sprites I'm using in Chapter 2.

Complete list of changes:

-Fixed bug with "Diseased" status affecting max health.

-Tooltips now show health condition and one status effects.

-Removed statusPossessed property and added statusNoTip (so status doesn't show up in tooltips unless above value).

-Made it so the "Hungry" status effect shows up in tooltips only when it reaches 50 (at 100 you start taking damage).

-Added new script booleans: "if_objHEPer" and "if_objMEPer" to test for percent of health and meta (related to max).

-Added objects: wallNobleB, fenceNoble, fenceNobleGate fountainBig, manorTower, frontSteps, postings, railings.

-Added objects: fungus, fungusBig, fungusHuge, fungusWall, planters, chimney2.

-Added items: skull, fork, bowl, mirror, dice, shoes, boots.

-Added tiles: roof, roof2, roof3, floor4.

-Added script for using hand mirror.

-Added snake attack sound effect.

-Cacti now only harm party members.

-Wasps now only deal 5 poison.

-Updated Builder's Manual.