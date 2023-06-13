Update 1.0.2.g

Even more tweaks and improvements!
Thank you Deputy & (ノ-_-)ノ | Uldon!
Changelog
- Respawn bug fixed
- Analog stick player movement enabled
- Fixed a typo
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Even more tweaks and improvements!
Thank you Deputy & (ノ-_-)ノ | Uldon!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update