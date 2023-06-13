Scheduled Server Maintenance: 06.13.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11455622 · Last edited 13 June 2023 – 07:06:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance

will start on June 13, 2023, at 23:00 PDT.​

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

Maintenance Duration:

6/13 22:00 - 6/14 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

Lobby Court Change: Venus Beach Court

​- ​Ranked Mode 2023 Summer Season

​- Battle Pass 2023 Summer Part 1

​- Summer Bingo Event

-​ Special Pick Event

-​ Gold Card Purchase Event Reward Distribution

[Bug Fix]

Enabling Clean Up Function

Cannot invite crew members within invitable rank range

Occasionally game crashes when receiving ability cards

Game freezes when receiving owned celebration via the Recieve All function

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your continued support.