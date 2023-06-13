Scheduled Server Maintenance: 06.13.2023

Greetings Ballers,
We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance
will start on June 13, 2023, at 23:00 PDT.
Kindly check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
6/13 22:00 - 6/14 03:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
- Lobby Court Change: Venus Beach Court
- Ranked Mode 2023 Summer Season
- Battle Pass 2023 Summer Part 1
- Summer Bingo Event
- Special Pick Event
- Gold Card Purchase Event Reward Distribution
[Bug Fix]
- Enabling Clean Up Function
- Cannot invite crew members within invitable rank range
- Occasionally game crashes when receiving ability cards
- Game freezes when receiving owned celebration via the Recieve All function
============================================
Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.
Thank you for your continued support.
- 3on3 FreeStyle Team
