3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 13 June 2023

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 06.13.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11455622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance
will start on June 13, 2023, at 23:00 PDT.​

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

Maintenance Duration:
6/13 22:00 - 6/14 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

  • Lobby Court Change: Venus Beach Court
    ​- ​Ranked Mode 2023 Summer Season
    ​- Battle Pass 2023 Summer Part 1
    ​- Summer Bingo Event
    -​ Special Pick Event
    -​ Gold Card Purchase Event Reward Distribution

[Bug Fix]

  • Enabling Clean Up Function
  • Cannot invite crew members within invitable rank range
  • Occasionally game crashes when receiving ability cards
  • Game freezes when receiving owned celebration via the Recieve All function

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your continued support.

  • 3on3 FreeStyle Team

Changed depots in devqa branch

View more data in app history for build 11455622
3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
Open link