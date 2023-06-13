Episode 15 available now

Episode 15 is available now. It continues the story of Fate and her past.
The five new weekly challenges has also been added.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Episode 15 is available now. It continues the story of Fate and her past.
The five new weekly challenges has also been added.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update