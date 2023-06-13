 Skip to content

Finding Fate update for 13 June 2023

Episode 15 available now

Share · View all patches · Build 11455549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Episode 15 is available now. It continues the story of Fate and her past.

The five new weekly challenges has also been added.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2418381 Depot 2418381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2418382 Depot 2418382
  • Loading history…
